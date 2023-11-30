Strika and Ras Nene were announced to be working on a skit together, and new videos from the set have surfaced online

In one of the videos that surfaced, the pair could be seen working hand in hand, with Strika displaying his acting prowess

Ras Nene took the Beast Of No Nation star, who fell from grace since the movie, under his wing to get his life back on track

Ghanaian stars Strika and Ras Nene recently announced their collaboration on an upcoming skit, bringing excitement to fans. The duo have recently been spotted on set, igniting curiosity about what role Strika was going to play.

Strika and Ras Nene on set Photo Set: Koo Emma

Source: TikTok

In videos that surfaced online, Strika and Ras Nene were seen working seamlessly together, showing great chemistry and commitment to delivering quality content on YouTube. At one point, while shooting, Ras Nene encouraged Strika and showed him support.

The journey for Strika, who gained fame for his role in the critically acclaimed movie Beast of No Nation, has seen its share of ups and downs.

Since the film's release, the actor has faced challenges, but this collaboration with Ras Nene, many hope, will be a potential turning point in his career. Many Ghanaians are rooting for Strika. On social media, netizens have shown their support.

Ghanaians support Strika

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Billion Gem commented:

Adventure guy Paa turn comedian Eiii hmm,keep pushing It will happen

Medikal DE Juvenal reacted:

You guys can use his story for a strong move for him, think about this please

Nana Ama wrote:

Kumasi people are so kind. Thanks for helping striker ❤️

Bra Bright commented:

The boi is still good

Strika shares plans to get life back on track

In another story, Ras Nene, in a video, met Beast Of No Nation star Strika and gave the young man a lengthy piece of advice.

Strika has fallen off since featuring in the Hollywood film, battling substance abuse and other problems.

Ras Nene told Strika that he was willing to help him and work with him, but he had to put in effort to get his life back on track.

Source: YEN.com.gh