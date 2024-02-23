Agbeko was a member of the Last Two music collective with top stars, including Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese

Under Hammer's tutelage, the rapper got a hit record that fueled his short-lived music career

In a recent video, the musician, now homeless and hooked on recreational substances, cried out for help

Ghanaian rapper Agbeko, famous for his command over the Ewe language in his rap verses, has opened up about his struggles.

The musician, who had been off the scene for over a decade, had a heartfelt conversation with broadcaster Giovani of 3FM.

A video of him reliving his glory days and lamenting his current status has got many netizens in a pensive mood.

Agbeko recounts his regretful past

According to Agbeko, he fell victim to substance use and lost his home when he became addicted, forcing him to return to the streets.

The Ototo Me hitmaker, who has now cut his locks, says his life as a homeless person plunged him further into addiction and several prison stints.

"Hammer used to come and bail me when I was arrested. Sometimes he when can't come, he sends me a helper," the embattled rapper hailed his boss and legendary producer, Hammer.

Agbeko expressed his interest in taking up his music career where he left off. He begged assistance to rehabilitate and return to his dream of making music again.

In his active years, the musician featured Sarkodie on his critically acclaimed single, Lay Low and was tipped to be one of the promising rappers from the Volta Region.

Netizens react to Agbeko's sad story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Agbeko's grace to grass story.

Azenab Aguayan Maxwell said:

King Agbeko, I still remember these tracks

Geneviver Gyau wrote:

Hmmm it is never too late to bounce back.. it is well

King Goro noted:

Eish life paaa nie.. May God bless him.. Ask him do him still remember his friend from Amasaman

Gott Zuerst added:

The problem is not spiritual but lack of discipline. Such a solid talent..

