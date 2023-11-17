Producer, Hammer has shared a throwback video from the renowned Last Two studios in Accra.

The video captured a host of established artistes now who were on the rise by then working on some of the genre's classic projects

Scores of Ghanaian music fans have been struck by the nostalgic moments the video commands

Ghanaian veteran producer, Hammer has taken the internet down memory lane to a period many music fans consider to be golden.

The producer shared a 10-year-old behind-the-scenes footage where Shatta Wale, Kwaw Kese and many other artistes had gathered for the Execution Diary album and a remix of the smash hit hiplife record "Ohene".

Many fans were impressed by the genre's journey and the significant progress the musicians have chalked since 2003.

Shsatta Wale spotted in old throwback video shared by Hammer Photo source: Facebook/Dahammergh, Facebook/ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

Hammer's throwback video commands nostalgic hiplife memories

The video takes millennial fans back to a period when the new Ghanaian genre was on the rise.

In the video was the late Terry Bonchaka, who was reportedly never seen again in the studio after the appearance. He tragically passed away after an accident on his way from a concert.

In the short , a young Kwaw Kese is seen recounting how Hammer and the Last studio accepted him and his dedication to steadily hone his craft.

One artiste who also caught fans' attention was who was called Bandana then.

Netizens react as Hammer takes them on a throwback journey

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as netizens weighed in on Hammer's throwback video published online.

Ronny Thompson wrote:

These young cats needs to put some respect on wale he’s an old G.

Dave Kwabena Nyarko said:

I wish that era was this time. Like what is Afrobeats compared to Ghana's 2000s hiplife?

Charles Charles Obeng remarked:

We need to celebrate Shatta wale!! From 2003 still doing active music wooow the guy is a great legend.

Hiplife icon, Reggie Rockstone celebrates his 59th birthday

Hiplife has come a long way and its pioneers continue to soldier on.

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Reggie Rockstone, the genre's founder as many have come to know gloriously celebrated his 59th birthday.

The veteran musician has always been a force behind new musicians and an advocate for pushing the Ghanaian sound to greater heights.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh