Lil Win gave his wife, Maame Serwaa, the opportunity to speak to Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah on her birthday, and they had a nice conversation

Lil Win, who was on set with the Nigerian star on their upcoming film project, gave his wife the opportunity via TikTok Live

Ramsey Nouah wished her a happy birthday together with other movie stars who were on the set of the film shoot

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, gave his wife, Maame Serwaa, a special birthday treat by letting her talk to Nigerian superstar Ramsey Nouah on TikTok Live.

Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa and Ramsey Nouah Photo Source: official_lilwin, ramseynouah

Source: Instagram

Lil Win, who is currently working with Nouah on a new movie project, decided to share the joy of his wife’s birthday with his fans and co-stars by going live on the social media platform.

He then handed over to Ramsey Nouah and asked him to wish his wife a happy birthday. The pair ended up having a short conversation, with Ramsey enquiring about how she was fairing.

Maame Serwaa thanked him for his kind words. Nouah, who is one of the most celebrated actors in Africa, wished her a happy birthday and wished her well.

He also introduced her to other movie stars who were on the film shoot set and wished her all the best.

Maame Serwaa and Ramsey Nouah's conversation sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ayishetu said:

wait oo is Lilwin the one teaching her English cos ei

Hajia Muni commented:

Ramzy said and you did what

Maame_Akua_GMB2 commented:

Haha )se “and you did what”….. the English is removing one one like sultana rice

Adjoaodo

Ramzy intentionally made her to repeat the just wake up statement . He is taking us to Nigeria

Lil Win on why he brought Ramsey Nouah to Ghana

In another story, After Lil Win flew Ramsey Nouah and a couple of other Nollywood actors to Ghana, news of the arrival made headlines.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Lil Win disclosed the rationale behind his decision to bring the actors to Ghana for his movie A Country Called Ghana.

He said he plans to unite both countries through friendliness and work collaboration.

Source: YEN.com.gh