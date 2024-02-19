Lil Win: Ramsey Nouah Says He'll Take His Children To Actor's School After Arriving In Ghana (Video)
- Ghanaian actor Lil Win flew Nigerian actors Ramsey Nouah and Victor Osuagwu, aka Awilo Sharp Sharp, from Nigeria to support his upcoming movie
- Ramsey has expressed his excitement upon arriving in Ghana and has pledged to send his children to the Kumawood actor's school
Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, flew Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah into Ghana ahead of the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.
Ramsey spoke to some bloggers after arriving in Ghana.
In the video, Ramsey Nouah expressed excitement about being in Ghana and said he never knew Lil Win was so famous in Ghana.
He applauded Lil Win for putting together a vast movie and inviting him over for the premiere. He also lauded Lil Win for his numerous business endeavours in acting, education, film-making, etc. Ramsey joked that Lil Win's next step should be to run for the presidency.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Speaking to the media, Ramsey discovered that Lil Win had a school in Ghana. He, hence, pledged to send his children to the school. Victor Osuagwu also said he's impressed with Lil Win's work.
Watch the video below.
Ghanaians react to the video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.
naanakuuku said:
Good morning sir ...please I want to be part of this movie
oyookitchen said:
A cutie who is smart as well. One thing I have noticed about Nigerians is that they don't joke with their source of income. See how humble he is ...
nanayaa6096 said:
Say how u made remsey speak ur kind of English but still am wondering if u get it no hard feelings attached!I mean u’ve done well
oyoskitchen wrote:
1.4 m is 3.4m followers man, pass man
Lil Win flies in Nigerian actors Victor Osuagwu and Ramsey Nouah for his new movie A Country Called Ghana
Ramsey Nouah Begs Lil Win To Speak Twi As He Struggles To Speak English In Video, Many Laugh Hard
YEN.com.gh also reported that Lil Win struggled to speak English after he met Ramsey Nouah in Ghana.
In the video, Lil Win tried to introduce Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp to Fadda Dickson and Roger Quartey in English.
At the beginning of his speech, he struggled to form complete sentences, prompting Mr Nouah to tell him that it was okay to speak his local dialect, Twi, which he was comfortable with.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh