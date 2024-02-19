Ghanaian actor Lil Win flew Nigerian actors Ramsey Nouah and Victor Osuagwu, aka Awilo Sharp Sharp, from Nigeria to support his upcoming movie

Ramsey has expressed his excitement upon arriving in Ghana and has pledged to send his children to the Kumawood actor's school

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, flew Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah into Ghana ahead of the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Photo: Lil Win and Ramsey Nouah in pics @officiallilwin @ramseynouah

Ramsey spoke to some bloggers after arriving in Ghana.

In the video, Ramsey Nouah expressed excitement about being in Ghana and said he never knew Lil Win was so famous in Ghana.

He applauded Lil Win for putting together a vast movie and inviting him over for the premiere. He also lauded Lil Win for his numerous business endeavours in acting, education, film-making, etc. Ramsey joked that Lil Win's next step should be to run for the presidency.

Speaking to the media, Ramsey discovered that had a school in Ghana. He, hence, pledged to send his children to the school. Victor Osuagwu also said he's impressed with Lil Win's work.

Ghanaians react to the video

naanakuuku said:

Good morning sir ...please I want to be part of this movie

oyookitchen said:

A cutie who is smart as well. One thing I have noticed about Nigerians is that they don't joke with their source of income. See how humble he is ...

nanayaa6096 said:

Say how u made remsey speak ur kind of English but still am wondering if u get it no hard feelings attached!I mean u’ve done well

oyoskitchen wrote:

1.4 m is 3.4m followers man, pass man

