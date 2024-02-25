Lil Win has shared some photos from the set of his upcoming movie A Country Called Ghana, creating a buzz online

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has shared some photos from the set of his upcoming series A Country Called Ghana, creating a buzz online.

The photos show him posing with some of the Nigerian actors who will feature in the movie, such as Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu and Charles Awurum. The actors are dressed in soldier outfits from colonial times, suggesting that the movie would have a historical theme.

Lil Win posted the photos on his Instagram page, where he has over 2.8 million followers.

The photos have received positive reactions from many Ghanaians, who expressed their excitement and support for the series. The actor has said that he got the Nigerian actors on board to help him boost the numbers and attract the attention of streaming giant, Netflix. He added that the series is fully sponsored by him and that he hopes to get funding from Netflix for future projects.

Lil Win excites Ghanaians

mak_kete said:

I guess the story is all about Colonialism...How the Whites came to deceive the blacks and took away all our treasures and made us slaves to them

atodhopekid commented:

Almost the whole Ghana is waiting to watch this ♥️

helenamensah668 commeneted:

They look like the British colonial Masters

safars_trendzone said:

I just can’t wait for the movie o

