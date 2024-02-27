Kwaw Kese, in an interview on Hitz FM, claimed that his latest release, Awoyo Sofo, is the hottest song in the country at the moment

The rapper, who seemed proud of his latest banger, said the tune would put all his haters to shame when they hear it playing everywhere

Awoyo Sofo, produced by Kwadjo Asante Opuku, was released in February 2024 and has been trending all over social media

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has made a bold claim about his latest song, Awoyo Sofo, which features star rapper Kofi Mole.

In an interview on Hitz FM, the Madtime Entertainment boss said that his new track is the hottest song in the country at the moment and that it would silence all his critics and haters.

The song, which was produced by Kwadjo Asante Opuku, also known as Skonti, was released in February 2024 and has been trending all over social media, platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and streaming platforms.

The song is a fusion of hip-hop and hiplife that delivers a powerful social commentary on dubious pastors who try to swindle individuals. The rapper talks about how he was able to outwit a dubious pastor.

Kwaw Kese sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

