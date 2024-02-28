Ghanaian content creator has opened up about his struggles with depression after the loss of both parents

The skit maker expressed how life became difficult for him and how he started therapy to help him keep sane

According to him, he reached a point of not having an interest in things again and it was at that point he realised he needed help

Ghanaian comedian and content creator Sadik Sulley, known popularly as SDK Dele, has opened up about his depressing moment in a recent interview with Giovanni Caleb.

The hilarious skit-maker expressed how losing both parents has affected him both with his mental health and his work.

He added that despite his tragic loss, he could not stay stagnant; he would have to move on with his life, but he could only do so after he started therapy.

SDK opens up about his depression

SDK said everything became difficult for him after his parents died. He likened having depression to having an illness that isn't being treated. As a result of his mental health, he sought help and has been going for therapy.

It has been crazy since I lost both parents; sometimes, however, I am just like, 'let me just move on with life'. It is like having malaria and not treating it, so right now, there is the need to seek professional help, so I am in therapy. I got to a point in life where nothing made sense; I was not interested in work anymore; I was just there. Reaching that point is when I realised I needed help.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to SDK's video

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

miss_yirenkyi said:

Chale losing both parents is crazy... I cry myself too sometimes

Enyonam Sateklah said:

It’s so heartwarming to see SDK openly talk about this. There is no shame. Mental health issues are health, and I will always create the awareness

Nuako-Donkor Kwame said:

Most people on the media are Lowkey depressed, and because they make us happy, we don’t realize they’re breaking down. I’m glad SDK is seeking help.

stellaashun said:

I feel for you bro.

