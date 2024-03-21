It has been a while since the young actress Clara Amoateng Benson, ala Maame Serwaa, was sighted on social media

A fresh video of the Kumawood star polishing up at a salon and showing off her beauty has emerged online

The video in which she looked prettier and curvier has excited many of the actress' followers with many asking about her hairstyle

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has reemerged on social media after a prolonged absence.

Maame Serwaa popped up in a new video catching the attention of fans and followers with her recent appearance at a popular hair salon.

In the video shared on Instagram, the actress is spotted wearing a brown blouse tucked in an ash-coloured pair of leggings. She flaunted her newly braided hair.

Parts of the video showed the process of Maame Serwaa getting her hair braided and she looked quite excited about the work being done on her hair.

Wearing glasses and a nose, the Kumawood star radiated a newfound glow and showcased a curvier figure, which often catches attention online, as she turned around to give a full 360-degree look.

Ghanaians praise Maame Serwaa's new looks

The video has sparked reactions from Ghanaians. While some admired the 24-year-old's looks, others asked how much it cost.

Maame Serwaa addresses plastic surgery rumours

Meanwhile, Maame Serwaa recently caused a stir with a video of herself at the gym, flaunting massive curves in tight clothes.

The video left many wondering about her body, with some suggesting that she might have done plastic surgery to enhance her body.

She responded that she owed no one any explanation about her body.

Source: YEN.com.gh