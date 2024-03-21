Famous TikToker Asantewaa turned many heads online after posting more pregnancy photos on her Instagram page

In one photo, she rocked a green sleeveless dress, and in the other, she looked like a goddess as she showed her bare baby bump

Nana Ama McBrown, MzGee and many other Ghanaian celebs and influencers wished her well while gushing over her beauty in the photos

Celebrated TikTok star Asantewaa dropped more gorgeous pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump.

Asantewaa slays in pregnancy photos

In one of the photos she shared on her Instagram feed, Asantewaa was dressed in a sleeveless green dress. The dress was long such that the ends were used to form a beautiful circle around her.

The outfit showed off the well-oiled skin on her shoulders and arms, which in turn highlighted her beautiful facial features.

The TikToker's makeup was natural, and she rocked a bone-straight wig that hung across her back.

Below is a lovely photo of Asantewaa dressed in a green dress while showing off her baby bump.

In the other photo, the actress looked like a traditional African goddess as she rocked a long skirt and covered her bosoms with a scarf.

She wrapped her wig with a lace scarf that matched the brown aesthetics of the pregnancy photo shoot. She styled her look by wearing large bracelets and a pair of silver earrings.

Her huge baby bump was well-oiled as it glistened in the photos. Her arms and shoulders were also oiled, which made her glow.

Below is a photo of Asantewaa flaunting the bare skin around her huge baby bump.

Sweet messages poured in for Asantewaa as she flaunted her baby bump

Actress Nana Ama McBrown, media personality MzGee, TikTokers Wesley Kesse and Felicia Osei and many others congratulated and gushed over how stunning Asantewaa looked in the maternity photos.

iamamamcbrown said:

To God Be The Glory #Brimm

iammzgee said:

Congratulations beautiful

osei__felicia said:

Yie yie ❤❤❤❤❤❤

wesleykessegh said:

Kaish

gyalmira said:

See how am smiling like mumu Amen to a bouncy blessed baby

dulcie.x said:

You absolutely slayed this pregnancy

magraheb said:

Super Super Congrats, I’m sooooo happy for you

