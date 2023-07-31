Talented child star Maame Serwaa caused a racket over the weekend with a new video of herself at the gym

The Kumawood actress flaunted massive curves in tight gym clothes, which left many wondering about her body

In response, Maame Serwaa said she owes no one any explanation about her body

Ghanaian child movie star Clara Amoateng Benson, who goes as Maame Serwaa in showbiz, said she won't clarify anything about her body.

She pointed out that whatever she does to and for her body is solely her choice. Maame Serwaa added that she works hard for the changes in her body.

In a video, Maame Serwaa addressed talks about surgically enhancing her body.

The young star explained that the new figure results from exercise and nature's gift.

When I was young, I didn't have a big chest. As time passed and I grew up, I now have large chest even though I haven't done anything or given birth. So it's life.

When probed further, Maame Serwaa insisted that she sculptured her body in the gym. And also owes no one any explanation about her body.

I'm training. I want to manage what I have. It's my body and my choice. I want to manage it. That's why I'm in the gym. I'm not going to clarify anything. It's my body.

Watch the video below:

Maame Serwaa flaunts full bosom in the gym, whines waist to Asake's Lonely

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Maame Serwaa's new video making rounds on social media.

The Kumawood star was spotted wearing tight gym leggings, which curved out the shape of her backside.

In the video, Maame Serwaa executed perfect squats with the barbell before showing off her dance moves to Asake's hit song, Lonely.

Fans of the actress were impressed by her good looks, praising her for keeping in shape

