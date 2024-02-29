Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has dismissed notions that her fame is entirely due to her GWR sing-a-thon attempt

During an interview with Graphic Showbiz, she stated that she was already in the limelight before the singing marathon

She added that she had already met most of the celebrities who thronged the sing-a-thon venue to support her

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum attempted a Guinness World Records (GWR) sing-a-thon from December 24-29, 2023, at the Akwaaba Village Airport in Accra.

During a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, she stated that her singing marathon quest to break and establish a GWR last year has led to new opportunities for her.

However, she noted that the venture can only be credited for some of her fame and increased brand value.

Afua Asantewaa sets record straight

The journalist, event organiser and entrepreneur mentioned that she was already basking in fame before the singing marathon.

“First, the sing-a-thon was not about fame; I already had it. I meet celebrities all the time, and all of them who passed through the Akwaaba Village during my singing marathon were people I met frequently,” she said, according to Graphic Showbiz.

Afua Asantewaa emphasised that she had interviewed almost all the actors, musicians, and celebrities who inundated the Akwaaba Village to support her.

“So, it is not like seeing them for the first time. Although I will not rule out that sing-a-Thon made many more people know about me, I was famous in my own way,” she added.

Projecting Ghana music

The mumpreneur claimed that her goal in embarking on her sing-a-thon endeavour was to promote Ghanaian songs, and she was pleased that she could do so even though she could not break or set a new GWR.

Afua Asantewaa gushes over her husband

