Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss' beautiful Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn, danced adowa majestically at their traditional wedding ceremony in Ghana on February 29, 2024

Videos show her looking radiant in her traditional kente attires as she danced with professional adowa dancers and her bridesmaids

Many people talked about her natural beauty, while others complimented her angelic adowa moves

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss' ever-gorgeous Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn, displayed incredible adowa dance moves at her traditional wedding on February 29, 2024, in Ghana.

Moses Bliss' wife, Marie Wiseborn, danced adowa. Image Credit: @asoebibella, @live_weddings_with_kwaku and @reggies_makeovers

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss' wife, Marie Wiseborn, danced adowa at her wedding

In several videos that have surfaced on social media, Marie Wiseborn's wedding to Moses Bliss displayed rich Asante culture.

The bridesmaids were captured wearing kente cloth, which they secured with a scarf around their waistlines. They held green fans as they danced adowa with Moses Bliss's wife, dressed in kente cloth and gold ornaments.

The bridesmaids cheered her on as she turned and made hand gestures and leg movements while dancing the traditional Asante dance.

In another video, Marie was dressed in a corseted kente gown as she stepped out with two professional adowa dancers to meet the groom, Moses Bliss.

With a radiant smile, she danced majestically while her bridesmaids, clad in white, cheered her on while trailing behind her.

Below is a lovely video of Marie Wiseborn slaying in a kente corset dress and dancing adowa.

Below is another video of Marie Wiseborn slaying in kente cloth and dancing adowa.

Reactions as Marie Wiseborn displayed lovely adowa moves at her traditional wedding

Many admired Marie Wiseborn's adowa dance moves while complimenting her natural beauty. Others also hailed her makeup artist, Reggie's Makeovers, for doing a natural makeup look for the bride.

Below are some of the sweet words from netizens:

rebecca.b.barnes said:

The anointed makeup artist big sis you do all❤️

rosawealth said:

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication You're gorgeous Mrs Bliss❤️

_keenozbags said:

Reggieeeeeeee to the Whole waise. Perfectly delivered

styled_by_naba said:

I knew it .. when I saw it first I was like she isn’t on makeup then I said I think she is and it’s my madam who did ❤️❤️❤️❤️

adeogemua said:

Ohhh she looks amazing

themakeupstore_gh said:

The lady is naturally simple .

asantewaa.___ said:

Her moves

kristen.antai said:

So peaceful and subtle

Moses Bliss' wife was in tears as friends prayed for her ahead of the traditional wedding

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss' Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn, was in tears when her friends prayed and worshipped with her before her traditional wedding ceremony in Ghana.

One of her friends reached out for a piece of tissue to wipe the tears rolling down her face while singing praises to God.

Many people referred to her friends as angels as they admired Marie's prayerful friends.

Source: YEN.com.gh