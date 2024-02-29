Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss' Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn, was in tears when her friends prayed and worshipped with her ahead of her traditional wedding ceremony in Ghana

One of her friends reached out for a piece of tissue to wipe the tears rolling down her face while singing praises to God

Many people referred to her friends as angels as they admired the prayerful friends Marie has

Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn, tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Ghana on February 29, 2024.

Ahead of the ceremony, the bride's friends surrounded her, showered her with prayers, and sang praises to God in a heartwarming video circulating on social media.

Marie Wiseborn's friends pray for her ahead of traditional wedding rites

In the lovely video, Marie Wiseborn was dressed up in kente, her first look for her traditional wedding ceremony, rocking natural makeup and wearing her neatly styled, kinky, natural hair.

Her friends, dressed in all white, stretched out their hands to her as they all prayed for her. They then sang worship songs, making Moses Bliss' beautiful wife emotional as she broke into tears.

One of her friends reached out for a piece of tissue and helped her wipe the tears rolling down her face.

Below is a memorable video of Marie Wiseborn's friends praying for her and praising God before her traditional wedding ceremony in Ghana.

Reactions as Marie Wiseborn's friends pray and sing for her ahead of her traditional wedding

Many people talked about Marie Wiseborn being surrounded by her friends, whom many termed angels, as they soothed the ears of viewers with their angelic voices and powerful prayers to the bride.

Others also complimented Marie's beauty in the comments of the video. Below are some of the lovely comments from fans:

