Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss' mother has shown unconditional love towards her daughter-in-law at her plush wedding in Ghana

The beautiful bride, Marie Wiseborn, looked stunning in a simple kente dress and natural ponytail hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on the viral video posted by Bella Naija on Instagram

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss Uyoh Enang, popularly known as Moses Bliss, and his Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn are trending with their plush traditional wedding in Ghana.

Ghanaian bride Marie Wiseborn looked gorgeous in a stunning kente gown designed with glittering lace while rocking her natural hairstyle.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn look stunning together in beautiful kente ensembles. Photo credit: @bellanaija.

The young bride based in the United Kingdom wore mild makeup, which has become a trending topic on social media.

She accessorised her look with stud earrings and an expensive wristwatch as she posed for the cameras.

Moses Bliss's mother carries Marie Wiseborn during their traditional wedding in Ghana

Nigerian groom Moses Bliss's gorgeous mother looked elegant in a classy outfit for her son's traditional wedding.

The happy mother-in-law couldn't keep calm as she carried her daughter-in-law on her lap to pray for her in public.

Some social media users have commented on the emotional video of Moses Bliss' mom praying for her daughter-in-law

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

audrey_amayene stated:

What a beautiful sight to behold indeed! WE LOVE TO SEE THIS MAMA BLISS ❤️❤️❤️

miss_diogoh stated:

God that did it for them, no avoid me

salmah_iye stated:

If my mother carries me like this, she will not go fit standup again.

Dumebi stated:

She seems like such a sweet, calm and genuine person

_shekwoyemilo stated:

What a weekend for the single

Adascreation stated:

I love her hair so much. Anything for a natural bride.

mimilake7474 stated:

MY GOD BLESS THIS UNION AND ANSWER THOSE ON HIS WAITING LIST FOR MARRIAGE ♥️♥️♥️.

Moses Bliss's Wedding: Marie Wiseborn Rocks Stylish Lace Gown And Natural Hair For Her Civil Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn's beautiful outfits for their civil wedding.

The beautiful bride looked stunning in a classy lace gown without showing skin on her wedding day.

The famous musician was captured on camera singing words of love and certainty to his bride in one of the wedding ceremony's videos.

