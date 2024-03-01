Kumawood actress Bernice Asare has lost her first child, an eight-year-old called Akua Nhyira

Prophet Opambour, who cursed the the actress a few years ago, is claiming to have caused her daughter's death

In a video, he added that there was more doom to come for the actress and her family

In a shocking turn of events, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, aka Opambour, has claimed credit for the death of actress Bernice Asare's daughter.

The Kumawood star's daughter, known as Akua Nhyira who happens to be her first child, was reported to have passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Following the news of the eight-year-old girl's death, a video emerged in which Opambour, also fondly known as Prophet 1, was cursing Bernice Asare.

In the video, Prophet 1 placed a curse on Bernice Asare and her lineage because of an incident that tarnished his reputation.

While Opambour had wanted the actress to apologise, she expressed her bewilderment at Opambour's actions, vehemently denying any wrongdoing that could have provoked such a vehement response

Moments after the information of his curses went viral, the renowned 'man of God' reacted saying there was more trouble to come for the actress and her family.

In a new video, he indicated that he was aware that the eight-year-old daughter was not feeling well and the family was trying to use other prophets to break the curse but it did not work.

“I say, if your mother is a spiritually inclined person, she will tell you never to insult me. Every day, I tell you people that if any of your family members dares me, try to advise them to stop else something mysterious will happen to your home. I know what God can use me to do, if you like trust me if you like don’t trust me.

“This is just the beginning, I heard it when her daughter was unwell, many prophets tried but nobody could save her because when my curses start to work, nobody can save you. Even if you’re a prophet and you dare me, I will bedridden you, that is why I am warning people to be very careful with me,” Opambour said.

Oman FM's Kwabena Kwakye dies

In other sad news, Oman FM presenter Kwabena Kwakye, the host of the station's Boiling Point political talk show, has passed on.

The veteran broadcaster is reported to have passed on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, after collapsing after speaking on President Akufo-Addo's latest reshuffle.

The news of Kwakye's passing has thrown social media into a state of mourning as many express surprise.

