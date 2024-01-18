Chef Faila, who attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Cooking Time, has opened up about the application process

She said she started the application process before Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon, adding that she had to wait for about six months

According to her, she waited so long that she thought she was not going to get the approval until she randomly received the go-ahead one morning

Tamale-based Chef Faila Abdul-Razak recently finished a 227-hour cooking marathon, aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking session by an individual.

She told Cookie on TV3's New Day that she applied for the record before Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon. Afua also tried to set a new record for the longest singing session by an individual.

She said she had the idea of doing the cooking challenge since June 2023, but it took her a lot of time and effort to prepare and apply for it.

She mentioned that the application process was very long and tedious, and she had to submit a lot of necessary requirements to the Guinness World Records. She also had to follow their strict guidelines and rules for the attempt.

She mentioned that she almost lost hope, but one morning, she received an email from them saying that they approved her application and that she could start.

Faila mentioned that she was very happy and excited when she got the approval, and she decided to start her cooking marathon on New Year’s Day.

Faila gets rewarded by Bawumia

In another story, Chef Faila Abdul-Razak has been gifted a one-week vacation sponsored by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

The chef and her team visited the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, to thank Bawumia for his support.

Chef Faila cooked for 227 hours at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in an attempt to break a world record.

Faila Weeps

Also, she broke down into tears when she spoke about her family, and her attempt for the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon, among other things in an interview with Cookietee on TV3's New Day.

She highlighted that the attempt was to bring to light the struggles of young girls living in the North and to change the story of her family.

She further stated that due to the immense support she received, she wanted to go on and on despite cooking for ten days.

