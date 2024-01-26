Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul Razak shared her thoughts on another chef attempting the same Guinness World Record for longest cook-a-thon which she attempted from January 1 to 10, 2024

In an exclusive interview with Giovani Caleb, she said she was not scared about the Canadian based chef Beauty Obasuyi.trying to surpass her cooking time

Ghanaians admired the Ghanaian chef's positivity as they wished her well as she awaits results from the GWR on her cook-a-thon attempt

Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak stated that she was unperturbed about the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt of Canadian-based Nigerian chef Beauty Obasuyi.

Chef Faila and her sous chef and Canadian-based Nigerian chef Beauty Obasuyi. Image Credit: @failaabdulrazak and @beauty_obasuyi

Chef Failatu speaks about another chef attempting to surpass her cooking hours

`In an exclusive interview with Giovani Caleb, Chef Failatu said that anybody attempting the same Guinness Work Record (GWR) and attempting to surpass her cooking hours cannot intimidate her. She said that she would reapply for the record and break it again.

"Nobody can scare us. I will reapply and go and break it and cook for one million days," she told TV3 Ghana.

Chef Faila stated that nobody can scare Ghanaians, adding that during her cook-a-thon attempt, she wanted to cook for more hours but her medical team prevented that from happening.

The tamale-based chef noted that the support she had at the venue, Modern City Hotel, was what motivated her to go on and on.

Meanwhile, Chef Faila is awaiting the results of her GWR cook-a-thon attempt after she cooked for 227 hours in 10 days from January 1 to 10, 2024.

Below is Chef Faila sharing her thoughts on Chef Beauty Obasuyi's Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

Ghanaians reacted to Chef Faila's thoughts on another chef attempting to surpass her cooking hours

Below are comments from Ghanaians about Chef Faila's thoughts on the Canadian-based Nigerian chef Beauty Obasuyi attempting to surpass her cooking time.

sir_austine__ said:

The only way to keep this record is to never stop cooking

nanc_y6803 said:

All be mouth she no get the strength. The Nigerian lady is on 334 hours, and she’s not making noise

ceajaiyramson said:

Who's trying or has surpassed her?

a.y.e.l.y.i.n.e said:

Awww please give Newman more food incase you start , ❤️joke

arabella_nyamson1 said:

Reapply dear, we will support you ❤️ this time do 30days my dear

