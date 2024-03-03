Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has disclosed her GWR account was deactivated due to unauthorised team member activities

In an interview, the trailblazer explained that unsuccessful applications for other singing attempts caused the deactivation

She sat for an interview on United Showbiz to discuss her GWR attempt and other emergent issues from the journey, prompting reactions online

The Guinness World Records (GWR) prompted reactions from Ghanaians after the organisation dismissed Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s longest singing marathon attempt.

Many expressed disappointment that she should have updated the public about her sing-a-thon outcome, with some claiming she kept the result to cash in on brand ambassadorial deals.

The entrepreneur explained she could not provide information about her GWR sing-a-thon outcome because she had lost access to her account. Critics, however, doubted her claim.

What led to the deactivation of Afua's GWR account?

During a discussion on United Showbiz, she stressed that her GWR account was deactivated due to unsanctioned team member activities. She divulged that the identified person unsuccessfully applied for other GWR singing attempts with her account.

According to Afua Asantewaa, several team members had login details to her GWR account to undertake different tasks while attempting to break the current sing-a-thon record and set a new milestone.

She disclosed that she discovered why the GWR deactivated her account after the organisation most recently activated it, providing information about how several applications for new sing-a-thon attempts were cancelled.

Afua Asantewaa awaits GWR explanation for disqualification

When asked if the GWR explained why her sing-a-thon attempt was unsuccessful, she said:

“I’m still waiting for the reasons. It was one of the things I did once I regained access to the account. I told the GWR I was devastated by the disqualification and asked why the organisation dismissed my evidence.”

Netizens react to Afua Asantewaa’s revelation

The video in which Afua Asantewaa details what led to the deactivation of her GWR account prompted diverse opinions.

Cwesi_d33d3w said:

Toli oooo toli ! Toli.

Blesso_akpabla posted:

U go explain taya .

Galpat_wan said:

Nipa y3 cobra paaa o why do you have to do that to your fellow team while you know the consequences ah ah ah.

Tillydevon commented:

Those who are saying she is lying probably don’t even own an email account to know it is possible.

Western_best_tennis_player posted:

How can you tell me this story.

Nanadankwa posted:

You did your best ❤.

Afua Asantewaa shares message of gratitude after GWR sing-a-thon attempt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa extended her candid gratitude to Ghanaians and stakeholders for their massive support throughout her GWR sing-a-thon attempt.

In a media release issued on Saturday, March 2, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped her achieve her goal of promoting Ghanaian music.

Afua Asantewaa acknowledged the significant impact of her sing-a-thon journey throughout the attempt and beyond, even though the final result did not meet her expectations.

