Ghanaian media personality Delay announced that she was undergoing dental surgery to close her gap teeth

She shared a video from her doctor's appointment on her official WhatsApp Channel and noted that it was about time she closed the gap

The post sparked diverse opinions on social media as many talked about her gap teeth making her look beautiful

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manson, aka Delay, has shared her intentions of getting rid of her gap teeth.

Delay to close her gap teeth through surgery

Delay shared a video from her doctor's appointment on social media, and it showed the dentist undertaking a procedure in her mouth to close the gap in her teeth.

The dentist was dressed in their uniform, wore a face mask, and hair covered with a surgical cap as they held their tools in Delay's wide-opened mouth.

Sharing the news on her WhatsApp Channel, the seasoned media personality wrote:

Dentist appointment. Time to close the gap in my teeth

Reactions as Delay planned to close her gap teeth through surgery

Many people in the comments believed that Delay looked beautiful with her gap teeth and that she should not close it.

Others also supported her decision as she felt closing it would make her look younger and more beautiful.

missportia_nk said:

I want to close mine too

el_liza388 said:

It seems only gap teeth people are commenting o lemme keep visiting their pages for evidence

frimps_smiles said:

In some parts of the world, it's seen as a deformity

chase_fierce said:

Yet she told Erkuah Official hers is nice and shouldn't fix it

iamcarllie said:

Truth be told gap teeth makes person look older

mariam.manzah said:

I'm done with mine.. It took me just 10 months.. I'm happy to have a Hollywood smile now

helle_baby_ann said:

Delay ur teeth gap is nice do not close it.

iamakua_sika_korankye said:

Obaapa Christy should close hers and I will close mine

"I was stopped from going on air on my 1st day at Top Radio": Delay shares story

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned broadcaster and entrepreneur Delay shared the story of how her broadcasting career in Accra started with disappointment.

The Delay Show host revealed that her first day as a presenter at Top Radio did not go as planned because she was stopped from going on air at the last minute.

She shared the story of her struggles in her career before getting a breakthrough to inspire the many followers on her WhatsApp channel.

