Renowned broadcaster and entrepreneur Delay has shared the story of how her broadcasting career in Accra started off with disappointment

The Delay Show host revealed that her first day as a presenter at Top Radio did not go as planned because she was stopped from going on air at the last minute

She shared the story to inspire the many followers on her WhatsApp channel about her struggles in her career before getting a breakthrough

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, recently revealed an unfortunate setback from her early radio career.

In a candid post on her WhatsApp channel, Delay reminisced about the night the late Kwadwo Boadu, former boss of Top Radio, offered her a position after an audition, after another broadcaster YAD had introduced.

Her excitement quickly faded when she was informed the next morning she would not be going on air.

The voluptuous TV presenter described her eager journey from Abossey Okai to Kwame Nkrumah Circle, clutching her CD bag filled with the latest hits, expecting her radio debut. However, upon her arrival at Top Radio headquarters in Kokomlemle, she encountered an unfriendly vibe.

Proceeding upstairs, Delay was initially greeted warmly by the director. But anticipation turned to disappointment when called to meet the head of programs DJ Oxygen, who denied her broadcast time due to unfamiliarity with her.

Having assumed the job offer meant an immediate on-air role, Delay was crestfallen by the unexpected decision.

