Actor Yaw Dabo, in an interview with Zionfelix, spoke about the lack of sponsorship for his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy

He stated that he had reached out to Delay to sponsor with 10 boxes of her branded spaghetti, but that request was turned down

The video agitated many fans as they told Yaw Dabo that he was lucky Delay told him the truth about why she could not sponsor his Dabo Soccer Academy

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo lamented the lack of support from media personality Delay for his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

Delay and Yaw Dabo in photos. Image Credit: @delayghana and @samueldabo

Source: Instagram

Dabo cried out about the lack of support for his football academy

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Yaw Dabo talked about reaching out to Delay to sponsor his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

Unfortunately for him, the TV presenter turned down his request based on her being incapable of doing so, adding that she was already sponsoring two other shows: Nana Ama McBrown's cooking show McBrown's Kitchen and another show on TV3.

On the phone call, Dabo said that Delay explained that if her company were to sponsor several other people, they might end up being broke.

He stated that he only requested 10 boxes of Delay-branded spaghetti monthly for his players because that is what they are usually fed.

However, speaking on their relationship, despite the disappointment, the Kumawood actor said

"Delay and I are cool. She is my mother."

Below is a video of Yaw Dabo discussing the lack of support for his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

Reactions as Dabo talked about his sponsorship request being turned down by Delay

Many people in the comment section advised Dabo, while others shared their views on his statement in the interview.

akosuaa20 said:

She didn't wanna start what she can't finish wai

oppongagyeisandra said:

Wh3 woyare paaa see how he is talking is it by force?

mercy.sharp said:

So he wanted her to decieve him right...And he should know that the convenient foods don't have much profit..He should be grateful she spoke her truth

ethelpounds said:

But she was honest to you oo Dabo

kwadzo.edem said:

So this thing you're saying, is it sounding well in your ears?

lilianamakye said:

Our entitlement de333 hmmmlet put sentiment aside in business

otemaaamoah said:

This world ankasa, we hate people who are honest. She has told you the reason she can't sponsor you, so why are you hurt. I beg go to billionaire Diamond wai. She will sponsor you

hairby_trudy said:

Aww but she was Bn honest with u. That there’s not much profit in it

"Oh God!": Yaw Dabo's player cried during an ice bath, begged to come out in a video

YEN.com.gh reported that a player from Yaw Dabo's Dabo Soccer Academy was close to tears as he took an ice bath in a hilarious video that has got many laughing.

The young man who was made to immerse himself in the ice-filled water by Yaw Dabo cried to be let out.

Dabo encouraged him to stay in the ice bath for a little longer before finally allowing him to leave the container, which brought a look of relief to the young player's face.

Source: YEN.com.gh