Media personality Berla Mundi and business mogul and TV host Delay have replied to a video of a staunch fan who doubles as a beauty influencer, Juliana Amoateng, who was starstruck to speak to them at an event.

Ghanaian beauty influencer recounted how she met Delay and Berla Mundi

In the video, Juliana Amoateng recounted how she met Delay and Berla Mundi at the launch of Pepsodent Charcoal on the night of February 23, 2024, inside The Underbridge at East Legon.

While removing her makeup, she talked about standing beside them at different points at the event. However, she was afraid to speak to them.

"I didn't say anything. Shame on me. I couldn't even look their way," she said.

The beauty influencer said that she wanted to tell them how much they inspired her and that they looked ravishing, but she could not say anything because she was starstruck.

Berla Mundi's reply to the fan in the comments

Responding to Miss Amoateng in the comments, Berla Mundi told her that she could have said hi and given her a warm hug.

She also thanked the beauty influencer for her kind words in the video and offered to give her a treat by gifting her some beauty products. Berla Mundi wrote:

Girrllll you should have come to say hi to and given me a hug!! Thank you for the love and you are so pretty. How about some @lyvvcosmetics bi-phase cleanser and face serum for that pretty face of your and for easy removal? A treat from me ❤️❤️❤️

Delay replies to a die-hard fan in the comments

Delay also saw the video and wrote a lovely message to Miss Amoateng in the comments. The host of The Delay Show told her that she was also beautiful and pleaded with her to talk to her the next time she spotted her at any event.

She also added that the beauty influencer would make a great poster girl for her recently launched product, Delay Bread.

Just seeing this You’re so beautiful…. Please talk to me the next time we see. You’ll make a pretty poster girl for Delay Bread ❤

Below is a video of the fan recounting the day she met Berla Mundi and Delay at an event.

