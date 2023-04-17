Curvaceous Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu dazzled in an orange corset dress that embraced her figure

She used the video as an opportunity to apologise to her fans once again for indulging in the promotion of charm oils

The video got many wishing her strength considering the massive criticisms she received, others also admired how gorgeous she looked in her dress

Famous Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu shared a beautiful video looking ethereal in an orange corset dress.

She also expressed regret for promoting charm oils on social media which sparked massive public outrage the previous week.

Hajia Bintu slays in an orange corset dress. Image Credit: @bintu_hajia

Captioning the lovely video, she noted that the previous week was challenging for her after a video of her promoting charm oils went viral sparking massive opinions from Ghanaians.

She urged her critics that she had learnt from that experience, stating that she was human and is prone to making mistakes.

Read the caption below:

"Last week was challenging but we live and we learn I’m human I do make mistakes but the important thing is to learn from it . I pray this week comes with grace.Happy New Week."

Details of Hajia Bintu's outfit

In the video, the voluptuous brand influencer was spotted in an orange corset dress that accentuated her curves.

The dress was made out of orange silk fabric and styled with a shiny silver lace fabric that made the dress sparkle.

Her makeup was flawless, and with the message she put across in the caption, she tried to smile in the video.

Watch the dance video of Hajia Bintu below.

Ghanaians react to video of Hajia Bintu dazzling in orange corset dress regretting about selling charm oils

Her fans wished her strength in the days ahead after she was criticised for selling charm oils on social media. However, a part of her fanbase was not pleased with her dance moves.

Spareparts_JB Investments:

So don’t you get tired dancing ?

Afya Mills ❤️:

I respect that. More Grace to you dear ❤️❤️

Lys ohemaa7❤️:

Don’t mind them I love you keep doing you ok

Samira Zakari:

aww sweetheart you have to be strong ooo...

papaya_ex:

Don't mind them. I dey ur back

Fidel:

Hajia, this makeup does not suit you. You are more beautiful than this. Tell the makeup artist to return the money.

Naana:

You don’t owe anyone an apology. You ain’t the only one who has done this on socials, and you will probably not be the last

