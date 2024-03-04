A Ghanaian TikToker in a video showed off her newly purchased Apple Vision Pro, which cost over GH¢40k and unboxed it for her followers

The pretty lady wore the device and used a few of its features to the amazement of Quitachie's followers

In the comments section of the video, some folks speculated that she might be the first Ghanaian to purchase the device

A Ghanaian TikToker, who goes by the name Quitachie, has stunned her followers with her latest purchase of an Apple Vision Pro, the revolutionary mixed-reality headset that was launched earlier this year.

In a video posted on her TikTok account, Quitachie unboxed the device, which cost over GH¢40k, and tried it on for the first time. She showed off some of the features of the Vision Pro, such as the hand and voice controls.

The video has generated thousands of views, likes, and comments and a lot of buzz among her fans and other TikTok users. Many of them expressed their admiration and envy for Quitachie's new gadget and opulent lifestyle, while some speculated that she might be the first Ghanaian to own the Vision Pro.

Quitachie, who has over 200k followers on TikTok, is known for her entertaining luxury lifestyle videos.

Ghanaians react to Vision Pro purchase

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Akosua123 said:

This thing worth $35,000. Ey my sister please who are you or are you not in Accra Ghana

NaNa Ama BhernyZz said:

This video literally Called me poor in 15 languages

kwamenhyira887 wrote:

This lady am sure she is 1 of the Mp’s daughter

definitelythegúy commented:

soft life president.You are the first person to get apple vision pro in GHANA

