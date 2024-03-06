Kwame Nkrumah's granddaughter Princess Fathia has celebrated Independence Day by visiting the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum

Princess Fathia shared photos and a video dazzling in colourful kente while remembering her grandparents

Princess Fathia, the daughter of Dr Sekou Nkrumah, Nkrumah's last child, looked emotional in the video

Princess Fathia, the granddaughter Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has celebrated Ghana's 67th Independence Day Anniversary.

Just like many other Ghanaians, Princess Fathia took to social media on Saturday, March 6, to mark the birthday of Ghana.

Taking to the photo-sharing app Instagram, Nkrumah's granddaughter released some stunning photos and a video after visiting the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

Kwame Nkrumah's granddaughter, Princess Fathia, visited his tomb site Photo source: @princessfathia

Source: Instagram

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh have Princess Fathia wearing colourful kente which's colours match that of Ghana's flag.

The first set of photos had Princess Fathia sitting inside the mausoleum, where her grandparents rest, with her grandfather's picture overlooking her.

Captioning to the photos, gorgeous Princess Fathia remembered her grandfather and quoted his famous independence declaration statement

“Our independence is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of Africa.” ~ #KwameNkrumah

In the second slide, Nkrumah's granddaughter stood on the compound of the mausoleum where her grandfather's statue stands. She remade the forward-ever sign of Dr Nkrumah.

"As we mark the 67th year of Ghana’s independence from colonial rule, many of us remain unsure of our nation’s fate. May we find the passion and urgency in our hearts to work towards safeguarding a brighter future. Let us not forget the words of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the true values upon which this nation was built.

“I believe strongly and sincerely that with the deep-rooted wisdom and dignity, the innate respect for human lives, the intense humanity that is our heritage, the African race, united under one federal government, will emerge not as just another world bloc to flaunt its wealth and strength, but as a Great Power whose greatness is indestructible because it is built not on fear, envy and suspicion, nor won at the expense of others, but founded on hope, trust, friendship and directed to the good of all mankind.” ~ ," she wrote.

In a later post, Princess Fathia shared two photos and a video of her at the mausoleum. In the video, she knelt before the tombs of her grandparents. She looked emotional.

"In honor of Ghana’s 67th independence, I visited the @kwamenkrumahmausoleum: the final resting place of my grandparents, The First President and First Lady of Ghana Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Fathia Nkrumah. As I walked the grounds, I felt an ineffable sense of connection and reverence wash over me and was reminded of the unwavering dedication they possessed towards the ideals of freedom and justice.

Today I pledged myself anew to the cause of championing equality and fostering a brighter tomorrow for our cherished nation.

In the mausoleum I found solace and a renewed sense of purpose—an unyielding resolve to honor their memory by actively contributing to the ongoing journey towards a more just and equitable Ghana," her caption read.

Princess Fathia happens to be the daughter of Dr Sekou Nkrumah, the last child of Ghana's first president. Sekou Nkrumah named Princess Fathia after his mother, Fathia.

