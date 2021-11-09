Kwame Nkrumah's grandaughter has stunned social media with some jaw-dropping photos

Princess Nkrumah took to her Instagram page to 'bless' her fans with some of her gracious poses

The pretty damsel is the daughter of Dr Sekou Nkrumah, Kwame Nkrumah's son

Princess Fathia Nkrumah, daughter of Dr Sekou Nkrumah and granddaughter of Ghana's first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has stunned social media with her photos.

The pretty lady took to her Instagram page to flaunt her beauty for all to see as she took part in a photo studio session.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Princess Fathia Nkrumah was seen in a white dress as she looked away from the camera.

Photos of Princess Fathia Nkrumah. Source: Instagram/@princessnkrumah

Source: Instagram

She sat gracefully on her seat and had her portrait taken while comparing herself to the popular Mona Lisa artwork.

After posting the photos, Princess Fathia captioned them:

"Have you ever seen the Mona Lisa? It’s almost like her eyes follow you…”

“I think you’re just seeing what you want to see!”

“Isn’t that the point of art?”

Fans of Nkrumah's granddaughter take to the comment section to react to the photos

iamsage_thiago_wise wrote:

"love you sis"

dre_djan joked:

"Ma’am excuse me this is a safe space, we can’t have you disturbing the peace"

paakwansa_paakaveli commented:

"Symbol Of PriceLessNess"

aries_ena27 had this to say:

"So gorgeous"

frank_nubian was of the view that the photos were simply out of this world:

"GODDESS!"

There were many comments that showed that Princess Fathia Nkrumah was very much loved and appreciated.

Princess Fathia, is a model, actress, philanthropist and law student.

