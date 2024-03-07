Shatta Wale and King Promise are set to headline the opening ceremony of the 13th All African Games in Accra on March 8, 2024

This is set to happen at the University of Ghana Stadium, which was completed recently with other artists like Ebo Taylor, Pat Thomas set to perform as well

The All-African Games will last from March 8 to March 23, and the games will feature various sports and is expected to be a promising one

The opening ceremony, scheduled for March 8, is set to be a star-studded affair. The recently completed University of Ghana Stadium is where the games will be held.

The All African Games, often considered the continent’s Olympics, will feature various sports. Athletes from all corners of Africa will compete, show their skills, and vie for prestigious medals.

This year’s games are expected to be promising, with athletes eager to make their mark on the international stage. The event will also provide a platform for emerging talent, giving young athletes a chance to shine.

Fans on social media have expressed their anticipation for the upcoming event.

