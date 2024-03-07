Shatta Wale headlined the just-ended Y FM Area Codes Jam held in Accra

While on stage, the musician advised his fans not to fight each other but rather unite as a front and challenge the system

A video of Shatta Wale motivating his fans and leading them in prayer has popped up online

YEN.com.gh exclusively spoke to music executive and entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the impact of Shatta Wale's relationship with his fans

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, is one of several musicians who has a significant relationship with his fan base.

At the recently held YFM Area Codes Jam, where he was billed to perform as a headline artiste, the chemistry between him and his fans came to bear yet again.

A video of Shatta Wale having a spirited conversation with his fans while on stage has got many netizens talking about the undying bond between the artiste and his fans.

Shatta Wale jams with his fans at Area Codes jam

Shatta Wale's performance at the YFM Area Codes Jam came with some extremely explosive moments, from fans throwing a sheath at him on stage to him leading the audience in a time of prayer.

In an online video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale paused his set at the YFM Area Codes Jam to advise some fans who had engaged in a scuffle. After sharing a motivational message with the audience, he proceeded to lead them through a short prayer.

In an exclusive conversation with YEN.com.gh, music executive and entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh explained,

Shatta Wale has a cult-like following. He is probably the only one with that much influence on his fanbase, and it has helped him a lot throughout his entire career. And that influence keeps growing becuase the relationship is mutual. You can tell they benefit from initiatives like Shaxi and the Shatta market on Facebook.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's prayer on stage

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Shatta Wale's stint at the latest edition of YFM Area Codes Jam.

Sur Roy said:

Evangelist Shatta Wale

Seth Asante shared:

Yesterday was .... tomorrow will be for

Lion Wabenzy remarked:

Another reason why I like shatta he always pray with his fans

Shatta Wale throws his weight behind Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had shared a video berating netizens harshly criticising Afua Asantewaa Aduonum for hoarding information about her Guinness World Record attempt's results.

The musician was one of many artistes who attended Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon last year in Accra.

