Broadcaster and actor Akrobeto has opened up about his ordeals as a hernia victim

The broadcaster recounted a hilarious encounter with a female nurse when he had to undergo surgery

He shared the story on live TV as he presented his satiric show, Real News, on UTV

On the latest episode of Akrobeto's satiric weekend program on UTV, the broadcaster reviewed a counsellor's unpopular suggestion for single women to employ cunning strategies to determine their partners' potential in bed if they wanted to stay chaste till marriage.

According to Akrobeto, the counsellor proposed a particular strategy involving touching the male organ during organs to determine the reaction.

While reviewing the counsellor's advice, Akorbeto felt inspired to share a personal tale along the same lines.

Akrobeto shares his funny hernia story

On the popular Kumawood actor's TV show, he opened up that he had a hernia, forcing him to opt for surgery to correct the issue.

"The doctor said I needed to be shaved, and most of the nurses volunteered to offer assistance," Akrobeto disclosed in the video.

Akrobeto recounted how the nurse who eventually took the responsibility to shave Akrobeto was spooked when she found out that his manhood was still active despite the condition.

A video of Akrobeto's tale shared online gained significant traction online as scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their thoughts.

Netizens react to Akrobeto's hilarious story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Akrobeto's story.

@cylax99 said:

I laugh get heartburn ❤️‍

@Harrisondas wrote:

This got me cracked up

@papatenkler shared:

I can relate.. when a nurse had to shave me for my appendicitis surgery. The way my pen*s raised immediately she held it eerr.

@Troybeat7 remarked:

May God protect you for me

@ansuboahs added:

“If it make dinn, it means it is not working”.

