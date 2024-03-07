Award-winning Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo made a bold fashion statement with a stylish outfit to mark Ghana's Independence

The fashionista completed her look with a beautiful handmade in Ghana with African print fabrics

Some social media users have commented on Akuapem Poloo's outfit and sandals

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, has been rated among the top fashionistas in March as Ghana celebrates its 67th independence.

The hardworking businesswoman wore a colourful kente and white lace jumpsuit for her latest photoshoot.

Akuapem Poloo looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @akuapempoloo.

Akuapem Poloo looked gorgeous in a short, blunt-cut hairstyle and mild makeup that blended with her skin tone.

The mother-of-one completed her look with beautiful handmade gladiators designed with colourful African print fabrics.

Akuapem Poloo slays in a cleavage-baring African print dress

Ghanaian music video vixen Akuapem Poloo stepped out in a stylish sleeveless African print paired with yellow high heels.

She wore another coloured short bob hairstyle while accessorising her look with black African beads.

Some social media users have commented on Akuapem Poloo's outfit kente outfit

adom_adepa252 stated:

For a moment, I thought she wasn't the one until I kept scrolling You looking good ❤️

Efobanks stated:

Wait, ooo, is this polo or meat pie cus the body comes oo lol

Estherene stated:

You look good.

walaby_gh stated:

If I hadn't scrolled tru, I wouldn't've rec you. The first picture looks different, but you ankasa you fine ❤️❤️

maami_yhaa stated:

I beg you, please, I need those sandals ♥️

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Beautiful Queen Happy Independence Day ❤

Psthanley stated:

Always love your Independence Day outfits, Ama Gh

kiki_kloset1007 stated:

Gorgeous❤️

expensive_hajia1 stated:

The most gorgeous woman on earth ❤️❤️

Akuapem Poloo Looks Glamorous In A White Outfit While Wiggling Her Small Waist For Musician Strongman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo, who looked stunning in a classy outfit during a music video session with Strongman Burner.

The fashion influencer donned a fashionable three-quarter coat and a white bodycon dress.

Some social media users have commented on the viral video that Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix shared on Instagram.

