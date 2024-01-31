Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo always choose comfort over style in her way of dressing

The Kotoka movie star looked sporty in a sweatshirt and sweatpants as she graced an event over the weekend

Some social media users have commented on Akuapem Poloo's outfit and incredible dance moves

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, took her fashion sense to another level as she opted for a sweatshirt and sweatpants for an evening hangout.

The mother of one was spotted in the company of Ghanaian musician Becca, television host Stacey Amoateng, and other stars.

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo looks elegant in beautiful ensembles. Photo credit: @akuapem_poloo.

Akuapem Poloo, famous for modelling in readymade outfits for top boutiques in Accra, looked fabulous in the two-piece outfit.

She looked ethereal in her black African print hairstyle and mild makeup while showing off her dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Akuapem Poloo rocks a floral ruched dress

Ghanaian entrepreneur Akuapem Poloo flaunted her curves in a long-sleeve ruched dress designed by hardworking actress Salma Mumin, who owns the Lure By Salma brand.

Akuapem Poloo looked elegant in designer high heels that matched the colours in the dress.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian media personality Stacy Amoateng and others commented on Akuapem Poloo's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Stacyamoatenggh stated:

So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

soulm_am stated:

Nice one, Poloo; you have been doing well for yourself since you disassociated yourself from those people.

sheik_iliasu_kora stated:

My sweet, Poloo ❤️❤️❤️

khalifaray21 stated:

Queen of Queens the love is deep

mrchuks21 stated:

African beauty ❤️

official_logoutt stated:

The last slide the teeth are teething

Slyampadu stated:

Luv ur outfit looks fresh

obidoba_mansowa stated:

Beautiful

iamodiade3 stated:

foin gal wey God bring her to Ghana

nanaadjeiayisi stated:

You always look awesome and beautiful.

Methylkraa stated:

You have such a great sense of style ❤️❤️❤️

sheik_iliasu_kora stated:

Queen Haniya is so sweet, so pretty, so cute, so nice, and so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️prayers are the best solution for everything. All the best, dear .

Akuapem Poloo Looks Glamorous In A White Outfit While Wiggling Her Small Waist For Musician Strongman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akuapem Poloo, who looked stunning in a classy outfit.

In a video, the gorgeous fashion influencer wore a three-quarter coat and a white bodycon dress.

Responding to the popular humorous video that Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix shared, some social media users

