"I Was Homeless": Sonnie Badu Narrates How God Transformed His Life

Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu has narrated how God transformed his life after many years of struggle

According to him, he was homeless and didn't have money to buy food, so he resorted to stealing to survive

He shared this story at the Velocity Conference 2024 hosted by Prophet Eric Boahen, General Overseer of Reign House Chapel

Ghanaian-born UK-based gospel singer, songwriter, philanthropist, worship leader, and minister Sonnie Clement Badu, known popularly as Sonnie Badu, has said he was homeless in the UK during his early life.

The gospel singer said that he slept in his car for three months, and he resorted to stealing food cos he couldn't afford to feed himself.

He added that he was exploited by a man of God, who only had use for him because of his car and did not offer any help to him regardless of his situation.

Sonnie Badu narrates his story

The man of God shared his story at the Velocity Conference 2024, hosted by Prophet Eric Boahen. According to him, living in the UK was a struggle. He couldn't also let his mother know that he was struggling because he was not sure how she'd take it. He added that many pastors used him, but through all he endured, he never lost faith and knew God had a significant testimony for him.

I struggled in life. I was homeless in London. I couldn't rent the room I was living in. I couldn't even afford to eat. It was terrible, so during my prayers, I asked God if he was going to watch for me to struggle. I prayed for God to give me one song that would change my destiny. Many pastors took advantage of me and exploited my situation, and all they could tell me was 'God bless you'. With all these happening to me, I never lost faith for I knew the plans God had for me. In the destiny changer gave me a song 'Let it rain' which changed my life and my story.

Neitzens react to Sonnie Badu's video

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from netizens.

adrianav866 said:

This is what we need to be listening to here on TikTok, not unnecessary fights

owusuadujnr said:

never knew Sonnie was that fluent in twi cos eii :: touching story.

Sheaks diva said:

There’s always a struggle before the glory comes so that we can lift others up with our story that’s the way of God

@Eben said:

Sonnie's voice de3 eiiiii.Talent overflow

