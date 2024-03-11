Dulcie Boateng, in an interview with media personality Delay on The Delay Show, revealed that she built her mansion by selling glasses on Snapchat

The influencer, while telling her story, mentioned that she began her journey to wealth through buying and selling and growing her audience on social media

Dulcie owns multiple vehicles, including a Mercedes Benz and a Range Rover, thus many Ghanaians were not convinced by her source of wealth

Popular Ghanaian social media influencer Dulcie Boateng has revealed the secret behind her luxurious lifestyle.

In an exclusive interview with media personality Delay on The Delay Show, Dulcie shared the remarkable journey of how she built her mansion through the business of selling glasses on Snapchat.

She recounted her early days of buying and selling in 2019, a venture that, according to her, grew into a lucrative enterprise as her audience on Snapchat grew.

Dulcie is also the owner of multiple high-end vehicles, including a sleek Mercedes Benz and a Range Rover, which shows how successful she is.

However, many Ghanaians have met her story with scepticism. Questions have been raised about the legitimacy of her wealth, with some doubting that a business of selling sunglasses on Snapchat could finance such an extravagant lifestyle. This has sparked debates across social media, with netizens discussing Dulcie's interview and trying to find loopholes in her story.

Dulcie sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Anna-Michelle said:

Ei Delay she said “nnipa dodo) sen na hy3 specs wor Ghana”

Carlene wrote:

If you’ve followed her for long, then you know what she’s saying is the truth. I’ve been following her since 2018 and brands actually pay her

Beatrice Aboagye commented:

But these girls are making a lot of money from Snapchat

Dulcie speaks about her father

In another story, Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng left her fans stunned after talking about her father's job on the Delay Show.

Dulcie Boateng added that her father lived in her grandmother's house and used her compound to design furniture for his clients.

The businesswoman revealed that she lost her sister, and now her three siblings are living in her plush mansion.

