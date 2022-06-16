Social Media influencer, Dulcie Boateng, has got social media talking after she celebrated her best friend's birthday in grand style

In a video from her Snapchat page that has gone viral, Dulcie is seen gifting Naa Amerley Tetteh a well-decorated basket filled with GH₵50,000

This has got many people talking and tagging their best friends under the post to take note of what Dulcie did for her best friend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social Media influencer, Dulcie Boateng, has got social media buzzing after she gifted her best friend an amount to the tune of GH₵50,000 for her birthday.

Dulcie, who is also the CEO of Dulce Emporium, made this public on her Snapchat page, @dulcieboateng.

Dulcie Boateng and bestfriend, Naa Amerley. Photo Source: dark_and_lovely_ and dulcie.x

Source: Instagram

In one of the snaps she shared, she gave her bestie, Naa Amerley Tetteh (@naa_amerleyyy on Snapchat) a basket of flowers filled with money worth GH₵50,000. She picked bundles of cash from the basket and splashed them on her. She captioned the video:

I said! I don't play with this girl o! She's my person! My personal person, my whole heart, my soulmate, my mother from another mother. Enjoy!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Celebrating her best friend on her official Instagram page, Dulcie wrote a lengthy caption highlighting what a wonderful friend. She said:

Through all the rain, and through the sunshine, through the clouds and through the rainbows, you’ve always been here, it’s been how many years ? And you’ve never left my side. There’s been so many times they’ve told me I take you too personal, and I proudly say I know, baby I don’t mind at all.

Video stirs up mixed reactions on social media

@QuaQu_Terry:

People thinking this is packaging dey funny me. Unless you don’t know sh*t she does for her bestie. There’s time for everything. You broke no mean say somebody no get

@Annan_raph:

I know this is just for the camera ! Fake written all over!

@bra_marfo_:

I now understand why GRA is tweeting plenty

@goldy_loves:

Girls make such amazing friends!

@Nana__Otu:

My birthday is Saturday ooo who will shock me too

@kevintuckito:

behind the camera she will take the money back, this be social media tactics trust me. Nobody know PR pass faragadamo babes

@efyabrooks:

Someone said “audio gift”’

Ghanaian TikTok Sensation, Jackline Mensah Celebrates Birthday In Sparkling Photos

Ghanaian TikTok star and fast-rising actress, Jackline Mensah celebrated her birthday on May 24th, 2022.

To mark her 21st birthday, she took to her official Instagram page to share photos from her birthday shoot.

In a series of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, she is seen in two separate gorgeous outfits. The first dress is a sparkling purple dress with puff sleeves. In this dress, she flaunts her long legs and flawless skin.

In her second look, she wore an emerald gown that fell to the floor. The gown accentuated her curves. She wore a platinum blonde frontal wig that hung over her shoulders.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh