Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of famous Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, flaunted her natural beauty in a TikTok video.

Funny Face's baby mama Vanessa Nicole flaunts natural beauty

Vanessa Nicole wore a sleeveless dress that showed off her bare chest. She wore a no makeup look as she lipsynced a viral audio on TikTok. Her hair was wrapped in a silk hair bonnet.

The TikTok audio talked about not paying heed to negative comments since that does not pay the bills, adding that there were already several bills to be taken care of.

The baby mama of Funny Face also showed off her beautiful tattoos across her chest and on her arms in the video.

Her beauty captivated the attention of many of her followers such that they filled the comment section with love and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Funny Face has bounced back after battling a mental health crisis for several years, which led to him being away from the limelight.

He recently paid a clarion call on media mogul Bola Ray, where he pleaded for previous remarks he made about him and informed him about his upcoming headline comedy show.

Below is a video of Funny Face's baby mama Vanessa Nicole wearing a no makeup look.

