Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of comedian Funny Face, has replied to her critics in a new video

After revealing that she is now mature and would not mind returning to Funny Face, some Ghanaians were unhappy with her

She was criticised and called names for being remorseless after putting Funny Face through an embarrassing and depressing state

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, has released a new video shading critics who lambasted her over her recent statements about her family.

Vanessa recently indicated she is mature and would consider returning to Funny Face to continue their romantic relationship.

Funny Face and Vanessa Photo credit: @therealfunnyface @vanessa_nicole

Source: Instagram

Her admission in the interview attracted negative reactions from Ghanaians who advised Funny Face to reject her.

Vanessa shades critics after expressing her intention go back to Funny Face

In a new twist, Vanessa has shared a video of hip-hop artiste Black Sherif and talked about how he avoids the rants and criticisms from people on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video was a snippet from Black Sherif's interview on United Showbiz, during which he explained how he avoids internet critics.

In the video, Black Sherif said:

When I come online and see people talking a lot, I don’t have time to reply. All I do is turn off my phone and hit the studio to record my songs.

Watch Vanessa's reply to her critics in the video below

Vanessa talks about returning to Funny Face

Vanessa revealed in an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber and comedian Kwaku Manu that she would not hesitate to spend some time with Funny Face and her children if the chance presents itself.

Vanessa added that she has matured and would like to make better decisions about marriage and her relationship with her ex-husband and the father of her children, Funny Face.

Ghanaians lambast Vanessa

After the interview surfaced on the internet, some Ghanaians reacted negatively to it, advising Funny Face, who had to undergo therapy to deal with the psychological issues of their separation, to ignore Vanessa.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Vanessa's reply

Some Ghanaians who reacted to Vanessa's reply expressed how badly she treated Funny Face.

Gideon Hanson commented:

The more I listen to this lady, the more I get angry, the guy she said she has gotten married to has disappointed her period she thinks funny will accept her back

Calme Participate wrote:

The painful thing is seeing your woman making it public that she has a new guy and even praising him and later wants to come back to you

Maryland Brew added:

Soo we cant stay a day without violence

Vanessa details the reason for her breakup with Funny Face

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Vanessa explained, during her interview, that she would not blame Funny Face alone for their messy separation as she was also at fault.

Vanessa said she did not spend enough time with Funny Face before dating him. She added that their inability to get to know each other well and find a solution to their problems led to their breakup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh