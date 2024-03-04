Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has announced his upcoming standup comedy show

This comes several weeks after the famous personality lamented that he had gone broke and couldn't feed his family

In a new video, Funny Face shared his plans to change as much as a thousand cedis for a ticket to the show

Ghanaian comedian and actor Funny Face recently shared that he had gone bankrupt, causing him to lose custody of his daughters.

The actor's plea caught the attention of several colleagues, who stepped in to help him get back up on his feet.

In a recent post online, the actor announced his upcoming stand-up comedy show, exciting scores of fans who are rooting for his resurgence.

Funny Face returns to stand-up comedy

Funny Face prepares for his new show

Funny Face was one of several key figures of Ghanaian comedy. His fallout with top personalities, including Emanuel Seyi Adebayor and Bola Ray, was among the factors behind his fall from grace.

The comedian said he acknowledges his mistakes and is ready to revive not only his career but his relationships.

On Bola Ray's birthday, Funny Face joined him in his office to beg for his pardon. This comes after he patched things up with his long-time friend and sponsor, Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor.

With his relationships reinstated, the comedian took to social media to share details about his new show, which will cost each attendee a thousand cedis.

"I need your money for something," the bankrupt to Funny Face justified his price point in a new video.

Netizens react to Funny Face's upcoming show

Netizens react to Funny Face's upcoming show

@JKpovie94271 said:

You good, our brother..Gh we coming back to you still

@pekay00 shared:

Money is important we'll be there

@kinglebe40 exclaimed:

We are passing trough… come rain or shine

Pascaline Edwards sympathises with Funny Face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Pascaline Edwards had thrown her weight behind Funny Face after he cried about his mental health and finances.

The actress said most fans are ignorant about the struggles celebrities go through and advised people to be more empathetic with their words as they addressed Funny Face's issues.

