Kumawood actress Vanessah Nicole recorded another message for those asking Funny Face not to reunite with her

According to her, she doesn't want money from the comedian but understands the need for him to be in his children's life

Vanessah Nicole added that there will always be a connection between her and Funny Face because of their children

Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face's baby mama decided to put Ghanaians in their place after many asked Funny Face not to return to her.

According to Vanessah Nicole, there will always be a bond between herself and the father of her children, Funny Face.

She listed all her businesses to prove that she doesn't need the actor's money. She went on to reveal that she single-handedly takes care of all her children.

Vanessah Nicole went on Instagram live a few days ago to address issues from her interview with Kwaku Manu.

The mother of three said she had been misunderstood when she said she was willing to go back with the children to Funny Face at any time.

"People did not understand the interview I did. But let me tell you one thing... There's a difference between a man you are merely having sex with and one you have kids with. That's why I said I am mature now, not because I'm suffering. I'm not suffering. I'm okay.

We have a connection and even if I've wronged him, he loves his children and I love the children, too; that's the connection.

Ghanaians react to Funny Face's baby mama saying she has a bond with the comedian because of the children they share

Vanessah Nicole's video to Ghanaians has been met with mixed reactions. Many insist that Funny Face should not fall for her ploy to reconcile with him while others agreed with the things she said in the video.

Danny commented:

This is what most women use to find sympathy from the general public and that is being a mother. We don't care about that. Even if you have 1,000 children with me and you have a bad attitude, I move on. What we need to be careful of as men is the women we have children with.

Daniel Sarpong commented:

We understand every word she said and understand the fact that there is a connection between her and Funny Face. But the problem is, some of us don’t want our brother to go through hell again. We believe he has had enough.

Miss Jen commented:

Having 3, 5, or 8 children with a man doesn’t guarantee marriage, bond, love, etc. The only thing is he’ll have to take care of his children. Aside from that, he can choose to do whatever he pleases with his life.

