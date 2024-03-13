Kafui Danku, as part of her groundbreaking Dream Achievers Project, supported a selected 15 businesses out of over 1000 entrepreneurs from across the country

Season one of the Dream Achievers Project took place at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly on March 9, 2024, giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their ingenuity

During the ceremony, Kafui Danku spoke extensively on how business owners can leverage various technological tools, such as Google Maps and Canva, to aid their growth and sustainability

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Kafui Danku, through her groundbreaking initiative, the Dream Achievers Project, has extended support to 15 businesses selected from a pool of over 1000 entrepreneurs across the country.

Kafui Danku and beneficiaries of the Dream Achievers Project. Photo Source: GH Kwaku

Source: Instagram

The inaugural season of the Dream Achievers Project was held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly on March 9, 2024. The event served as a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their creativity and business acumen. The Dream Achievers Project, driven by a deep-seated commitment to nurturing, empowering, and supporting entrepreneurship, provided essential tools and resources to the 15 selected businesses, enabling them to steer a path towards sustainable growth and success.

The recipients, touched by the generosity and support extended to them, expressed their gratitude.

During the ceremony, Kafui Danku delivered an insightful talk on how business owners can leverage various technological tools to aid growth and sustainability. She emphasised the importance of tools such as Google Maps and Canva, highlighting their potential to revolutionise business operations and contribute to the success of entrepreneurs.

List of businesses supported by Kafui Danku through her Dream Achievers Project

1. Kharis Cuisine (Industrial Gas Oven - Large Size) - Melody Agbleator

2. McHan Cosmetics (Soap Mixing Machine & Website Development) - Hannah Appiah

3. Pops Kitchen (200ml, 300ml, 500ml and 750ml of Square Jars) - Solace Lisa

4. D33D3W Kitchen (Chest Freezer) - Yaa Boatema

5. G & G Fashion Avenue (Industrial Overlock Machine) - Grace Gbadohu

6. Selsam Couture Gh (Industrial Sewing Machine) - Samuel Selorm

7. Urica Gh (Industrial Gas Oven - Medium Size) - Eunice Ahiador

8. Monikay Couture (Industrial Sewing Machine) - Monica Klu

9. Wigs by Tish (Mannequin, Ring Light and Sewing Machine) - Leticia Okoh

10. Slice and Sip Catering (Standing Cake Mixer) - Helena Bankjoko

11. Cisca’s Last Detergent (Soap Mixing Ingredients) - Amanor Francisca

12. Sutherland Enterprise (100kg of Whitecorn, Weedicide, Pesticide)- Sutherland Dombo

13. Krafts Urban (Welding Machine, Drilling Machine and Angle Grinder) - Afua Afaribea Appiah

14. Wig Making and Revamping (Smart Mobile Phone) -Irene Ofosu-Barko

15. Eric Ventures (Mobile Money Business Table, Chair, Phone and Operational Funds) - Eric Biasseh

Cookie Tee makes charitable donation

In another touching story by YEN.com.gh, broadcaster Cookie Tee donated several items and money to patients at the 37 Military Hospital.

The broadcaster championed her charitable cause through her new foundation, which was inspired by her late mum.

Her interaction with one of the patients with a serious case got the renowned broadcaster sobbing.

Source: YEN.com.gh