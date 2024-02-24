Broadcaster Cookie Tee has donated several items and money to patients at the 37 Military hospital

The broadcaster championed her charitable cause through her new foundation inspired by her late mum

Her interaction with one of the patients with serious cases got the renowned broadcaster sobbing

Ghanaian broadcaster Shirley E.F Tibila has always been vocal about her humble beginnings being cared for by a resilient single mother.

The broadcaster once shared that she lost her mum at the young age of 19 and recounted seeing her father only three times in her entire lifetime.

In honour of her late mum, who passed away in 2002, the broadcaster, through her new foundation Mabel's Angels, called on single mothers and widows at the 37 MIllitry hospital.

Cookie Tee donates to single parents and widows

According to Cookie Tee, her late mum was a cheerful giver, and she believes that trait was passed on to her.

The renowned broadcaster said she promised her mum to leverage her limelight to bless others, especially single mothers and widows who are the prime beneficiaries of her foundation.

For the foundation's first project, Cookie Tee visited the maternity ward at the 37 Military Hospital with items sought from sponsors.

The broadcaster said the foundation also gave out cash in envelopes for all patients and helped with the medical bills of some special cases.

In a video shared by the broadcaster's platform, TV3, she was seen sobbing uncontrollably after interacting with a seriously ill patient.

Wendy Shay returns to birthplace with donation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, had stormed Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where she was born, to celebrate her 28th birthday with a touching gesture.

The singer donated various items, including baby cots and suctioning machines, to the hospital and settled the medical bills of mothers whose babies were delivered on her birthday.

