Veteran Ghanaian dancer Allo Maadjoa has lauded popular dancer Afronita for her humility and down-to-earth nature. Maadjoa shared his experience of meeting Afronita at an event, expressing admiration for the warm reception he received from her.

Maadjoa, who has been a significant figure in the dance industry for years, was impressed by Afronita’s approach when they met. He described how Afronita greeted him warmly, a gesture that left a lasting impression on the veteran dancer.

Maadjoa went on to praise Afronita’s character, predicting that her humility would take her far in her career. He expressed his belief that Afronita’s humble nature sets her apart from many young Ghanaian dancers today, some of whom he described as arrogant.

Allo Maadjoa sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Edna Owusu Afriyie said:

Very true she is well behaved I like that girl basaaa Afronita all the way

Be Photogenic reactions:

I saw the DWP members at Accra mall and to be honest she and Rolie were the only people mingling with their fans and the kids. They were so nice to the people. Afronita is blessed

Monies commented:

Please the fact he is saying Afronita will go far doesn’t mean because she greeted him, he is trying to say that due to how she is respectful it can take her to somewhere higher in life, and it is true

Source: YEN.com.gh