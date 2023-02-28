Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong has released new photos online looking tall and all-grown

The stunning hot new photos had the young actress showing off her beauty in a gorgeous lace dress

Many of the actress' followers have been impressed by her good looks and showered praises on her

Young Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong has popped up on social media with new stunning photos.

The young actress who burst onto the acting scene as a little girl has grown into a big and tall lady.

In the latest photos, Spendilove, as she is affectionately called, rocked a gown which could be likened to that of a wedding guest.

Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong is growing so fine Photo source: @official_spendilove_acheampong

The dress, made from an off-white-coloured lace material, hugged the actress' skin to reveal her shapely figure.

While it was a tight dress, it was decent as she had a mesh-like material joining from her bust to the shoulders. This ensured that the young Kumawood star did not show cleavage.

The first slide had Spendilove standing akimbo with smiles. In the second photo, she sat down, while in the third photo, she gave an up-close look.

Spendilove's photos stir reactions

The latest photos have triggered loads of responses from the actress' followers on Instagram. Many are impressed with her growth and good looks in 2023.

papeiye_yaw_okwabi said:

"You're a NATURAL BEAUTY makeover doesn't look good on you."

agyapong8111 said:

"Indeed Spendy you are beautiful ❤️❤️."

dapaahabel said:

"Beautiful shots, beautiful smile. Love your outfit."

nana.qweku_kdee said:

"I love this Lady, you look so exquisite."

Nine new photos of Spendilove excite fans

Meanwhile, the young Kumawood actress recently got many falling in love with her after popping up with stunning photos on social media.

The photos showed the once-child actress looking all grown as a teenager with so much beauty.

More photos of Spendilove later surfaced online following the buzz around the earlier photos she released

