In an interview, popular dancer Allo Maadjoa has explained why he and his protege, Allo Danny, parted ways

The veteran dancer said there were some issues between him and Danny and his family, who felt he was cheating the young man

According to Maadjoa, he felt hard done by the turn of events as he was the one that brought Allo Danny into the limelight

Veteran Ghanaian dancer Allo Maadjoa has shed light on the circumstances that led to his split with his protege, Allo Danny. The dance maestro expressed his disappointment and sadness over the turn of events, stating that he felt betrayed by how things turned out.

Allo Maadjoa and Allo Danny Photo Source: allomaadjoa,allodanny

Source: Instagram

Maadjoa, who has been instrumental in bringing Allo Danny into the limelight, stated that there were some disagreements between him, Danny, and Danny's family. According to him, the family felt that he was taking advantage of the young dancer, an accusation that Maadjoa vehemently denied.

According to Maadjoa, the accusations came as a shock to him, especially considering his role in Danny's rise to fame. He believes that he played a significant part in shaping Danny's career and helping him gain recognition in the dance industry.

The split saw Allo Danny move to the camp of Dancegod Lloyd, another renowned figure in the dance industry. His revelation has got Ghanaians talking.

Allo Maadjoa sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

amagold606 said:

l never know they are not brothers because everywhere Allo maadjoa goes you will see Allo Denny am suprise hmm Ghana

Nharna Quodjo Adepah commented:

personally, I was surprised to see Allo Danny among the DWP group....was like how, when, what happened cos have known him to be part of Allo Maajoa's

NJ reacted:

Allo maadjoa was the first dancer I saw before zigi and dance lord and later dwp I wish to see him one day

Dancgod dances with Afronita's mum

In another story, DanceGod and Afronita's bond continues to grow after her exit from the DWP Academy.

The bond between the dancers has now transcended to their close relations.

A recent video of DanceGod Loyd dancing with Afronita's mum has got many netizens excited as they share their admiration for the dancers in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh