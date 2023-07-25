Ghanaian entertainment critic Celebrity Teacher is advocating that Asantewaa and her brother should be scapegoats for the law

Celebrity Teacher made this assertion on Onua TV during a discussion about the recent alleged criminal activities of Asantewaa

Reports suggested that Asantewaa's brother maltreated a 17-year-old girl after sleeping with her

Ghanaian entertainment commentator Esther Blessing, known as Celebrity Teacher in showbiz, says Asantewaa must be used as a scapegoat to deter others from leaking other people's nakedness on the internet.

According to reports, Asantewaa's brother, Kay Verli, invited 17-year-old Ama Official from Kumasi to Accra under the pretence of helping her become a star like his sister.

But after having sexual intercourse with Ama Official, Kay Verli lured her to a guest house and gave her GH¢150 for food, lodge fees, and transport fare back to Kumasi.

A collage of Asantewaa with her brother, Kay Verli, and Celebrity Teacher Image credit: @theonlycelebrityteacher @kayverli

Source: Instagram

Ama Official accused Asantewaa of leaking her naked photos on Snapchat when she dared to complain about the mistreatment from Kay Verli.

During the Asantewaa-Ama Official-Kay Verli triangle discussion on Mona Gucci's BiriBi Gyegye Wo show, Celebrity Teacher and Kumchacha spoke against Asantewaa and her brother's actions. Kumchacha said: "

Even it is against the laws of our land to put someone's naked photos out in the public. It's not everyone that can handle the backlash. For some people, if there don't get support and counselling, they can drink poison and die."

Celebrity Teacher also called for Asantewaa to pay for her actions.

We should use Asantewaa as a scapegoat because there is no sense in what she did. How can you out another woman's nakedness?

Watch the video below:

Netizen reacts to Mona Gucci and her panel discussing Asantewaa's allegedly leaking Ama Official's naked photos

One peep fired the show's panel for condemning Asantewaa when Mona Gucci did the same some time ago.

beatricemensah13 commented:

All the people in the panel are hypocrites your host did the same thing to someone's daughter, and you couldn’t call the police to arrest her. But here we are today with the same host calling for justice for this girl. I’m not in second of what Ansantewaa and his brother did. It is really offensive to disclose someone’s nak*d video to the public. Please, Onua tv, your host must have some shame by talking about this same issue she did to Ama last year. It’s sad that she feels so proud to talk about this issue. # Hypocrisy everywhere

Peeps wonder and question Asantewaa's husband's absence from the TikTok star's 29th birthday party

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how people reacted to Asantewaa's husband's no-show at her birthday party.

Photos and videos from the star-dubbed party showed the young married woman sitting at the high table alone.

While complimenting the lovely decor of the party, many asked the whereabouts of Asantewaa's husband.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh