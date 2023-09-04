Teenage TikTok star Ama Official has visited a children's home in Kumasi to donate some items

Ama Official presented the items including a bag of 5kg rice, mackerel, and oil as part of her 18th birthday celebration

The young lady's kind gesture has touched many people's hearts and they have showered praise on her

TikTok sensation Ama Official has shown kindness to some children in an orphanage in Kumasi as she celebrated her birthday.

Ama Official just turned 18 years and she decided not to celebrate alone but remember some orphans.

The controversial teenager visited a children's home which she said was located at Santasi, a suburb of Kumasi.

TikToker Ama Official makes modest donation to an orphanage on her 18th birthday

Source: Instagram

Ama Official donated a bag of rice, mackerel, and oil, among others

Ama Official presented her donation which included a bag of 5kg Abena rice, four tins of mackerel, a two-litre bottle of cooking oil, and one packet of toilet roll.

In a video shared on TikTok, Ama Official was spotted standing beside the items with some of the children at the orphanage.

She even got some of the children dancing with her.

Ghanaians react to Ama Official's modest donation on her birthday

The gesture by Ama Official has earned her admiration on social media.

DatWomansDaughter said:

It means wen God made you big celeb u will remember dem

Roselyn Baffour said:

This one de3 you have done well❤️God bless you

Nana Agyemang said:

God bless you next year by this time you will visit them with truck filled with things

user7125700585680 said:

You all should stop being hypocrites when was de last time u gave an orphan 1gh? she has tried her bestu all should rest abeg

jennybellove2 said:

The fact that you thought about this kids even if it’s little, in the sight of God you have done a great thing. God bless you

Who is Ama Official?

Ama Official has become known on social media after she recently accused Asantewaa's Kayverli of sleeping with her in his sister's house.

In numerous videos shared on social media, Ama Official claimed that Kayverli made her travel from Obuasi to meet him in Accra and slept with her. She even claimed to be pregnant with the young man.

The teenager's claims reportedly led to her arrest a few days ago after Kayverli and his sister made a police case against her.

Asantewaa's brother finally addresses Ama Official's allegations

Meanwhile, Asantewaa's brother, Kayverli, has denied claims that she had an affair with young TikToker Ama Official

In an interview, Kayverli indicated that he has never slept with any TikToker and has never had anything to do with any woman ever

