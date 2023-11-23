Asantewaa caused a stir on social media with how she behaved when she was getting her nostrils re-pierced

Famous actress and TikTok star Asantewaa got her nostril piercing pierced again while on a trip to New Jersey, in the United Stated of America.

Asantewaa gets her nose re-pierced in New Jersey

The video of the process was shared on the TikTok page of @baffourochire2, where Asantewaa made a voice over explaining the process.

The TikTok star was scared for the procedure to be done and even moved in her seat when the Body Piercer was trying to clean the area for the piercing to begin.

The moment the body piercer passed the cannula piercing needle into her nostril, Asantewaa screamed and shivered.

When the earing was passed through the hole and the process was completed, she cried and breathed a breath of fresh air as she wiped away her tears.

Video of Asantewaa getting her nose re-pierced in New Jersey.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Asantewaa getting her nose pierced in New Jersey

Many people who watched Asantewaa's video spoke about the pain she endured when getting her nose re-pierced. They compared the pain to childbearing among other things.

Below are some of the comments from fans:

Pinky said:

If it’s not childbearing and labor room pain, I’m not enduring any kind of pain. Eeiii

Pretty J said:

Enfatawo. I think this piercing is not for everyone

Priscy Official said:

Asantewaa is so funny.

Asante Salomey said:

What if you get cold the next day?

stacys said:

Have someone sent u but u look good

Mharmie_Esi said:

My greatest fear is what if I catch cold after my nose piercinghow can I sneeze?

Tillybae said:

That pain not be easy oooI couldn’t maintain mine I took it away that same day when I got home

Asantewaa gets nose piercing, gets anxious and cries in videos

YEN.com.gh reported on November 7, 2022, that Asantewaa had her nose pierced for the first time and she shared videos of the process on her official TikTok handle.

Videos of her gripped with fear and getting anxious about the process have stirred up massive reactions in the comment section of her page.

Many laughed at the behaviour of the TikTok star as she tried to get a nostril piercing.

