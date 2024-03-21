Abena Kwartemaa has denied reports that she slept off during her cook-a-thon in Kumasi

Chef Kwartemaa indicated that there was a moment when she had swollen feet and had a therapist massaging the feet

But some people took and edited those videos to make it look like she was sleeping in a bid to make fun of her

Abena Kwartemaa, the lady who recently embarked on a cooking marathon in Kumasi, has denied reports that she slept off during her attempt.

Kwartemaa attempted the Guinness World Records (GWR) longest cooking marathon record, starting in February. She had sought to do 500 hours of cooking to break and extend Alan Fisher's 119, 57 minutes, 16 seconds.

Not long after she started her record attempt, videos emerged on social media suggesting that she had been caught sleeping.

Chef Kwartemaa has denied reports that she slept during her cook-a-thon Photo source: @mari_gyataa

However, according to Kwartemaa, contrary to the reports, that she was dozing off, she was having her feet massaged by a therapist.

In an interview with Mr Bonez on Kessben TV's Music Plus, she said that her feet became severely swollen during her Guinness World Records (GWR) longest cooking marathon record attempt.

She explained that critics had edited those videos to make fun of her efforts and did not represent what was happening on the grounds.

"The videos that found their way on social media, purported to be her sleeping, were edited videos made up to make fun of her by some critics," Kwartemaa explained.

Speaking on the outcome of her attempt, which ended on March 13, surpassing the 500-hour mark, she noted that her team is now compiling all the evidence and files from the marathon cooking sessions.

She and her team have up to 22 days to compile and present their evidence to GWR for official verification.

Chef Smith ends cook-a-thon after 820 hours of cooking

Meanwhile, Chef Smith, who started his official Guinness World Record cooking marathon attempt on February 1 in Accra, ended his attempt on March 6. He cooked for 820 hours.

A video of him cooking his last meal, hand in hand with his sous chef, as fans cheered him on got many netizens in awe.

Source: YEN.com.gh