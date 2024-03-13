Chef Kwartemaa has ended her cooking marathon, which commenced on February 16

She embarked on an attempt to become the individual with the longest cooking time in the world

Her sous chef, in an interview, explained that she planned to stop once her food items were finished

Chef Abena Kwartemaa has finally ended her much talked about cooking marathon (cook-a-thon) world record attempt, which commenced on 16th February 2024.

An official of Noks Hotel who spoke to YEN.com.gh under anonymity said Chef Kwartemaa's cooking marathon ended on March 11 after having cooked for 23 days non-stop.

Chef Kwartemaa ends cook-a-thon Photo credit: @queencypress/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Sous chef speaks

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Naana Donkor Arthur, the sous chef of Abena Kwartemaa in a recent interview, said Chef Kwartemaa had planned to end her record attempt as soon as her food items were finished.

"She doe not want to take those items home knowing well that there are people who are benefiitting from what she is doing".

At the time of writing the report, the video of Chef Kwartemaa's sous chef raked in 26,000 views and 30 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised Naana Donkor for presenting food items to Chef Kwartemaa and also for publicising her ongoing cook-a-thon.

Wemegah Gloria Mawuwoe commented:

NDA God bless you and your family in Jesus name I pray amen

Elizabeth Danso reacted:

Nana how are you doing hope you are doing good. Sister God bless you we are very proud of you I love you dear. Keep it up good job

Alice Boakye replied:

God is our strength go go forward

Chef Kwartemaa on why sleeps during cook-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the team of Chef Abena Kwartemaa reacted to concerns that she was sleeping in the glass booth while preparing her meals.

In an interview, her sous chef clarified that there was nothing wrong with the chef's decision to sleep in the glass while cooking her meals.

She explained that Chef Kwartemaa's decision to sleep in the glass booth as she cooks was part of efforts to ensure she did not break the strict rules surrounding the resting time allotted to persons who attempt the record.

Source: YEN.com.gh