Famous TikTok star and actress Asantewaa has hit the one million follower mark on the social media platform, Instagram

She hit that milestone after she cleared her Instagram feed and dropped photos of her announcing that she was expecting a baby

Meanwhile, many well-wishers have congratulated her, while others gushed over her pregnancy photos

Famous Ghanaian TIkToker Asantewaa has hit the one million followers mark on Instagram after she announced her pregnancy on the page, a news which took over Ghanaian media by storm.

Asantewaa hits one million Instagram followers. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa gains one million followers on Instagram

Asantewaa made the announcement on the morning of March 20, 2024, as she dropped powerful maternity photos on her Instagram page, which sparked massive reactions from her fans.

Before making the announcement, the TikToker cleared all the posts on her feed and took to her stories to tell her fans about a piece of upcoming big news, which left them in suspense.

She shared a carousel post of her showing off her baby bump. The pictures were edited and taken such that the focus was on her well-oiled bare pregnant belly.

In the caption of the picture, Asantewaa wrote an emotional statement, saying:

Two beautiful hearts beating as one

This child will be Asantewaa's first after tying the knot with her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen in 2017 in a beautiful ceremony, making it seven years since they wedded.

Many people have taken to social media to repost her baby bump photos and congratulated her on her first bundle of joy.

Below is a post of Asantewaa announcing her pregnancy to the world.

"What a beauty": Asantewaa looks like a goddess in pregnancy photos

YEN.com.gh reported that famous TikToker Asantewaa turned many heads online after posting more pregnancy photos on her Instagram page.

In one of the beautiful photos, she rocked a green sleeveless dress, and in the other, she looked like a goddess as she showed her bare baby bump.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown, United Shwobiz host MzGee and many other Ghanaian celebs. influencers and fans wished her well while gushing over her beauty in the photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh